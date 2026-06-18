Philly Fair 250 brings food trucks, trapeze, fireworks to Centennial District, Please Touch Museum

Wawa Welcome America officially kicks off in Philadelphia Friday.

Organizers said this year's celebrations are more than a year in the making. One of the new events this year is Philly Fair 250, which is coming to the lawn in front of the Please Touch Museum in the Centennial District this weekend.

"We're excited for the life that we can bring here as we celebrate 250 years right here in the Centennial District," Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson said.

The free event will feature trapeze, games, giveaways, art, music and food trucks.

"It's 2026, we have to pay homage to 1876 — the Centennial when Philadelphia welcomed the world once before … Now, we're welcoming it again," Nicole Allen, chief operating officer of Wawa Welcome America Inc., said.

"We are so honored to be housed in one of the only remaining buildings from the Centennial World Fair," Melissa Weiler Gerber, president and CEO of the Please Touch Museum, said.

The museum is offering free admission Saturday and Sunday while the event is going on.

The Science History Institute is also hosting a fireworks show on Saturday night.

"The big deal is going to be Saturday night at 9:15 in front of the Please Touch museum. We're going to be producing a historic fireworks show. So things people have never seen before. Things people will probably never see again," Jesse Smith, vice president for interpretation and education and director of the museum at the Science History Institute, said.

The event is free and runs from Saturday through Monday.