Philadelphia Phillies ready to "leave everything on the field" in NLDS elimination game vs. New York Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies are down to their final 27 outs. After a 7-2 loss on Tuesday night at Citi Field in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the New York Mets, the Phillies know what's at stake: win or go home.

"As a group, this is the closest to death we're ever going to get, so in a way, we should feel the most alive," Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos said. "We're only promised tomorrow and this is what we've been working since spring training for -- to have this opportunity. And it's just one more time to show out and leave everything on the field and however the dice is going to land is going to land."

Following the loss, a game where the Phillies' bats once again didn't match the Mets, manager Rob Thomson spoke with the team. He said he told the club they're the most resilient group he's ever been around and that they need to focus on Game 4 to bring the series back to Philadelphia.

With their backs against the wall, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber said not much changes as far as the team's approach in Game 4.

"There's no tightening up, there's no anything," Schwarber said. "Our job is to do one thing: win a baseball game tomorrow. Our goal is to find a way to get it back to Philadelphia. That's our mindset. That's what it is."

But, the team's resiliency has only shown up in Game 2 so far of the NLDS. They'll get another crack Wednesday night.

"We lose, we're going home, baseball is over for us," Castellanos said. "It's a great opportunity because if we're able to scrape out a win here, I know they don't want to go back to Philly for a Game 5."

6th inning sunk Phillies' chances in Game 3

The Phillies had a chance to put some runs on the board in the top of the sixth inning, but they came up short against Mets lefty Sean Manaea.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (3) reacts after striking out against the New York Mets during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the National League baseball playoff series, Oct. 8, 2024, in New York. Seth Wenig/AP

Manaea pitched seven innings and only allowed three hits, one run and struck out six batters.

With the score 2-0, Manaea walked Schwarber and Phillies shortstop Trea Turner to open the inning. But Bryce Harper and Castellanos weren't able to deliver for the Phillies like they did in Game 2 of the NLDS.

Harper struck out against Manaea and only saw three pitches, including whiffing at a ball outside the zone.

Thomson said Harper might've been trying to do too much and "put the club on his shoulders" during his sixth-inning at-bat. But the Phillies first baseman shrugged off that he was being overly aggressive.

"He just made some good pitches," Harper said.

Following Harper's strikeout, Castellanos hit a line drive 95.7 mph off the bat for an inning-ending double play after the Mets got Schwarber out at second.

"I thought that was possibly an opportunity to get back into it," Thomson said.

All eyes on Ranger Suarez

The Phillies' bats will need to show up in Game 4 for the team to force a Game 5, but so will lefty Ranger Suarez, who will get the start for Philadelphia on Wednesday against Mets lefty Jose Quintana.

Suarez has been excellent for the Phillies in the postseason over the past two years, but he had a rough second half of the season after returning from an injury.

Ranger Suárez of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on Sept. 10, 2024 in Philadelphia. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In the seven starts Suarez made after returning from the injured list, he had a 5.74 ERA and allowed five home runs.

Thomson said everyone outside of Nola will be available Wednesday night, but the team is confident in Suarez.

"All the confidence in the world in [Ranger]," Harper said. "Obviously we have to win, so we expect the best out of him tomorrow and we expect the best out of our bullpen and we expect the best out of our offense as well, so we got to go out there ... get some runs up there and let Ranger do his job."