Ranger Suarez eases concerns for Phillies in intrasquad game before NLDS

The Philadelphia Phillies played eight innings in their intrasquad game Wednesday, a tune-up for the National League Division Series. The game ended in a 5-5 tie, as Bryce Harper and Trea Turner's team wore powder blue uniforms and Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto's team donned white pinstripes.

There were four umpires, walk-up music and the scoreboard working. Rob Thomson watched from the stands as the players engaged in as close to a regular game as a team can possibly have.

As the Phillies still wait to find out their opponent, here are some takeaways from Rob Thomson's press conference Wednesday, during which he recapped the simulated game.

Ranger Suarez

Suarez was one of the game's starters and threw 21 pitches. His fastball hit 92-93 mph, easing Thomson's confidence with his No. 4 starter (whom the Phillies would use in Game 4 of the division series).

"I felt really good about it, and talking to Caleb [pitching coach Caleb Cotham], he felt the same way," Thomson said. "But I got a really good vantage point sitting behind the plate, and it was coming out of his hand really good."

Spencer Turnbull

Wednesday's simulated game was massive for Turnbull's chances of making the NLDS roster, but Thomson won't put much stock into the outing. The Phillies can afford to be patient with Turnbull, giving him more time to recover by leaving him off the NLDS roster.

Turnbull threw just one inning because he ran his pitch count up. Per Thomson, Turnbull was "a little bit erratic." Should the Phillies go with 14 hitters and 12 pitchers, Max Lazar or Kolby Allard appear to be the frontrunners for the 12th pitchers' spot.

Game 2 starter

Rob Thomson wouldn't reveal who his Game 2 starter would be, but it appears the Phillies are leaning toward Cristopher Sanchez over Aaron Nola.

"It depends on the team we're playing," Thomson said. "I factor in the talk around town. Sanchy's home and road splits, you've got to factor that in. He's just so much better at home, plus the fact you can have the ability to break up the right-handed starters and left-handed starters."

Aaron Nola revealed Tuesday it doesn't matter whether he starts Game 2 or Game 3, making the decision easier for the Phillies when they choose to tell both players. Thomson will wait until the opponent is determined to make the call.

Austin Hays

Hays hit two balls hard and finished 2 for 4 in the game, indicating he's ready for regular at-bats come the postseason. Thomson hinted as such when breaking down Hays' performance.

"I think he could potentially play every day, to tell you the truth," Thomson said. "His bat speed is back, his strength is back. He said he felt really good running today. So that's the first time in a few days that he's felt that."

Other player notes