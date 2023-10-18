Calum Scott's version of "Dancing On My Own" hits 1 billion streams on Spotify

"Dancing on my own" A Phillies Anthem: CBS News Philadelphia talk with Calum Scott

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After the Phillies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 10-0 rout in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, Calum Scott's version of "Dancing On My Own" blared from the speakers at Citizens Bank Park.

Fans sang the Scott and Tiesto remix cover of Robyn's "Dancing on My Own" in unison as the Phillies took a commanding 2-0 series lead.

The song has captivated Philadelphia as the Phillies make another deep postseason run and it achieved a massive milestone on Tuesday.

Scott, the British singer and songwriter, said his version of the song reached 1 billion streams on Spotify. He thanked a number of people, including the Phillies, for making the song their anthem over the past two seasons.

1,000,000,000 streams of my version of ‘Dancing On My Own’ on @Spotify - a ‘thank you’ just doesn’t seem grateful enough but trust me, I am. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/sCcbaBs7jp — Calum Scott (@calumscott) October 18, 2023

"A HUGE thank you has to go to @Phillies also for making this song their anthem two years running. It's an honour boys and I'm incredibly grateful to the players, the club and most importantly the fans," Scott wrote on X.

The song almost didn't come back for the 2023 season because it was a "second-place song."

But, just like the 2022 season, the Phillies struggled early on. They were 25-32 in early June and needed a spark.

Backup Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs told CBS Philadelphia's Pat Gallen on the Gallen of Questions Podcast the team brought it back in June against the Washington Nationals and the rest is history. The Phillies are red hot and two wins away from a second straight World Series appearance.

Scott said he would perform for the Phillies if they win the World Series. Six more wins, Topper.