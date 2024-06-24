Philadelphia Phillies turn rare triple play vs. Detroit Tigers. Here's when the last one happened.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies turned the first 1-3-5 triple play in nearly 100 years on Monday night against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

The last time an MLB team turned a 1-3-5 triple-play was on July 11, 1929, when the Tigers turned one on the Boston Red Sox, according to Baseball Almanac.

In the bottom of the third inning, former Phillie Matt Vierling lined out to Aaron Nola, who then tossed the ball to first baseman Bryce Harper to get out Tigers catcher Carson Kelly. Harper then tossed the ball to third baseman Alec Bohm to get out shortstop Zach McKinstry, who took off for home plate after Vierling hit the ball off Nola.

Monday night's triple play was the first in the MLB since 2023 when the Los Angeles Angels turned one last August vs. the Tampa Bay Rays. It was also the Phillies' 37th triple play in team history and their first since Aug. 27, 2017, against the Chicago Cubs, according to MLB.com.

The Phillies entered Monday night's game against the Tigers with a 51-26 record after winning back-to-back series against the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks. They have the best record in baseball and hold a seven-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East.