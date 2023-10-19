Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: NLCS Game 3 lineups
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the National League Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.
First pitch is at 5:07 p.m. at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Here's the team's lineup for Game 3:
- DH Kyle Schwarber
- SS Trea Turner
- 1B Bryce Harper
- 3B Alec Bohm
- 2B Bryson Stott
- C J.T. Realmuto
- RF Nick Castellanos
- LF Brandon Marsh
- CF Johan Rojas
- LHP Ranger Suarez
With rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, the Phillies aren't changing anything about their batting lineup in the NLCS.
Not a single player on the Phillies has faced Pfaadt before. In two postseason games, he's 0-0 with six strikeouts and a 3.86 ERA.
Pfaadt will be facing a red-hot Phillies lineup. The Phillies hit a combined six homers in the first two games of the series with Schwarber leading the way with three.
Harper, Castellanos and Turner have each went yard once in the series.
Suarez will head to the mound for the Phillies in Game 3. After having an up-and-down regular season and battling injuries, Suarez has been great in the playoffs. In two games, he's 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA and six strikeouts.
Here's Arizona's lineup for Game 3:
