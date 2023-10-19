Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: NLCS Game 3 lineups

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the National League Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

First pitch is at 5:07 p.m. at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Here's the team's lineup for Game 3:

DH Kyle Schwarber

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

3B Alec Bohm

2B Bryson Stott

C J.T. Realmuto

RF Nick Castellanos

LF Brandon Marsh

CF Johan Rojas

LHP Ranger Suarez

Keep it going boys. #RingTheBell



📺: @TBSNetwork

📻: @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/tHyMrpUJxd — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 19, 2023

With rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, the Phillies aren't changing anything about their batting lineup in the NLCS.

Not a single player on the Phillies has faced Pfaadt before. In two postseason games, he's 0-0 with six strikeouts and a 3.86 ERA.

Pfaadt will be facing a red-hot Phillies lineup. The Phillies hit a combined six homers in the first two games of the series with Schwarber leading the way with three.

Harper, Castellanos and Turner have each went yard once in the series.

Suarez will head to the mound for the Phillies in Game 3. After having an up-and-down regular season and battling injuries, Suarez has been great in the playoffs. In two games, he's 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA and six strikeouts.

Here's Arizona's lineup for Game 3: