Here's what's new at BayCare Ballpark for Philadelphia Phillies spring training

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Every year, Philadelphia Phillies fans make the trip south to Clearwater, Florida, for spring training.

Heading south to the Sunshine State makes for a nice getaway to avoid the winter weather in the Delaware Valley.

The Phillies' first spring training game will be on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays. But the team's first home spring training game at BayCare Ballpark will be on Sunday vs. the New York Yankees.

Here's everything new at the ballpark for 2024 spring training:

New features at BayCare

The Phillies said Baycare Ballpark recently upgraded its audio system, and that fans will be able to hear the "superior audio" no matter where you are in the ballpark.

Free WiFi service also be available to fans, which will allow apps like MLB Ballpark and MLB At Bat to become more accessible.

The Phillies will also be holding auctions throughout the entirety of spring training, from Feb. 22 to March 25, to benefit Clearwater-area charities.

About two dozen game-used and autographed items will be up for bid to benefit the charities. It includes items signed by Phillies players Seranthony Domínguez, Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, Aaron Nola, J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, Gregory Soto, Bryson Stott, Ranger Suárez, Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, Zack Wheeler and manager Rob Thomson.

On Friday, March 22, the Phillies say the auction items will be on display behind home plate in Section 111.

New food available for spring training

The usual suspects will be available at BayCare Ballpark this spring.

Delco's Cheesesteaks, Philadelphia Water Ice, J and J Super Pretzel and more will all be available in Clearwater.

But, there will also be several new food features this spring at BayCare Ballpark.

Manco & Manco Pizza, a Jersey Shore classic in Ocean City, will be available on the first base concourse. The pizza is already served at Citizens Bank Park.

Surfside Peach Tea + Vodka has also made its way to BayCare. Fans can grab a ready-to-drink cocktail at Frenchy's Tiki Bar and the Surfside Tiki Portable on the third base concourse and the Express Beverage behind home plate.

Another adult beverage, Yuengling's Hershey Chocolate Porter, will be available at McGillicuddy's on the third base concourse.

A new hot honey shrimp basket, that looks delicious, will also be available to fans at the Bullpen Grille and Home Run Grille. It's served over a basket of fries with the shrimp tossed in hot honey sauce.

What's New at BayCare Ballpark? We're glad you asked!



-Tito's Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

-Spring Training Signature Cocktails

-Hot Honey Shrimp Basket

-Phillies-Inspired cans of Coppertail's Florida Special Lager

-Phillies-Inspired cans of Coppertail's Florida Special Lager

-Yuengling Hershey Chocolate Porter

Here's a list of the other new food and souvenirs at Baycare:

New spring training gear

The Phillies' spring training 2024 hats will be exclusively available at the Diamond Outfitters Team Store at Baycare.

The team previously released their Phillie Phanatic-inspired batting practice hat for the 2024 season.

There will also be Phanatic-tropical-themed Cooperstown style gear from the '47 Brand at the Diamond Outfitters Team Store.

Other exclusives like 2024 replica baseballs and Cooperstown-styled baseballs with palm trees to the Phanatic will also be at the team store.