Philadelphia Phillies hope to sign Zack Wheeler to a long-term deal, Dave Dombrowski says

Philadelphia Phillies hold first squad work out of spring training

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have spoken to Zack Wheeler's representation about a new contract as the pitcher heads into the final season of a $118 million, five-year deal.

Wheeler said last week he prefers reaching an agreement before the season starts March 28.

"Zack would not mislead you. Of course, we've talked," president of operations Dave Dombrowski said Monday. "It is a priority. We would love to get that deal done."

A 33-year-old right-hander, Wheeler has a $23.6 million salary this season. He was 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA last year and 1.08 WHIP. His 2.42 ERA in the postseason is sixth-best among pitchers with 10 or more starts.

"He's a guy we would love to have in our organization for a long time," Dombrowski said.

Philadelphia agreed in November with pitcher Aaron Nola on a $172 million, seven-year contract.

Other Phillies moves

The Phillies have had a quiet offseason outside of re-signing Nola to a new contract, but they've made some depth moves over the past week.

Philly officially announced the signing of Whit Merrifield, a veteran utility man, on Monday. He signed a one-year contract with an option for 2025.

The Phillies designated right-handed pitcher Kaleb Ort for assignment to make room for Merrifield on the 40-man roster. Philadelphia claimed Ort off waivers from the Miami Marlins last week.

Merrifield will wear No. 9 with the Phillies, becoming the first player to wear the number since Travis Jankowski in 2021.

On Sunday, the Phillies added depth by agreeing to minor league contracts with outfielder David Dahl and reliever Austin Brice.