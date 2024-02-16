Phillie Phanatic featured on Philadelphia Phillies' 2024 batting practice hat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Hats all, folks! The Philadelphia Phillies' 2024 batting practice New Era cap will likely be a fan favorite.

New Era on Thursday revealed its new spring training, MLB clubhouse and batting practice collections for 2024.

"With pitchers and catchers already reporting for spring training, the anticipation is growing for Opening Day," Tim Shanahan, senior director of licensed products at New Era Cap, said in a news release. "Building off last year's success, this MLB season is shaping up to be another momentum-building campaign for all 30 clubs. New Era's 2024 MLB collections rise to the occasion, built to fit the unique styles of baseball fans everywhere."

The spring training hats are already known - the Phils' hat features the Liberty Bell and is already being worn in Clearwater.

But the two stars of the collection are the Phillies' BP hat and their clubhouse hat.

The Phillies' batting practice hat is blue with a red brim and has the Phillie Phanatic as its logo.

New Era

New Era said the batting practice hats are "inspired by unique stories from every MLB franchise."

The hats will be available in the 59FIFTY, Low Profile 59FIFTY, 39THIRTY and 9TWENTY styles.

The Phils' 2024 clubhouse hat sports the team's logo from 1992-2018.

New Era

The clubhouse and spring training hats are currently being sold online.

New Era said the batting practice hats and each of its stories will be available on Tuesday.