Phillies increase cooling measures for Thursday's game vs. Pirates as heat wave grips Philadelphia

As a potentially historic heat wave hits Philadelphia, many fans made cooling off their first priority during Wednesday's Phillies game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park.

Tredessa Travers and her daughter, Kennedy, headed straight for water ice stands.

"We haven't even gone to our seats yet," Travers said. "We wanted to get something cool before going to our seats."

Isabella Millerline said she and her group chose to watch the game from the shaded concourse rather than their seats just a few rows from the field.

"The sun — it's so hot outside! I love tanning, but I can't tan without my pool," she said.

On the field between home plate and first base, a thermometer read nearly 97 degrees before the game.

Due to the oppressive heat, the Phillies have adjusted operations through Thursday's game.

"We're allowing fans to bring ice packs, frozen ice packs, through the gates, as well as soft-sided coolers, as long as they're smaller than 12 by 6 by 12 inches," said Colleen Gall, the Phillies' manager of event operations.

The team has also permitted fans to bring sealed plastic water bottles, sealed non-alcoholic beverages and empty reusable water bottles into the ballpark. Additional medical staff are on site, and cooling amenities include an inflatable misting station near the First Base Plaza and misting fans at the Left Field Plaza and Section 210.

Some fans came prepared with their own cooling devices.

"I have little fans with little built-in misters," said David Lahey, who attended the game with his family.

With another day of dangerous heat expected Thursday for the Phillies' 12:35 p.m. game, the team announced several additional measures to help fans stay safe.

More than 30,000 complimentary Dasani water bottles will be distributed to fans entering through the First Base, Third Base and Left Field gates, courtesy of Liberty Coke Bottlers.

The Phillies are also encouraging fans to use the ballpark's 20 water fountains and 14 water refill stations.

Cooling stations will again include: