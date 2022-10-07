Phillies release hype video ahead of Wild Card series: "Did you miss us October? We're baaack"

Hear why former skipper Charlie Manuel likes Phillies chances to beat St. Louis Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The drought is over. Fans have been waiting more than a decade for the return of October baseball and at 2:07 p.m. Friday, the Phillies' postseason run begins.

The Phillies released a hype video ahead of the Wild Card series against the St. Louis Cardinals -- and despite being counted out numerous times throughout the regular season, the Phils are ready for a Red October.

"Own it. Embrace it. Believe it." the Phillies tweeted.

Former skipper Charlie Manuel joined Eyewitness News on Friday morning to talk about the Phillies-Cardinals Wild Card series. You can watch the interview here.