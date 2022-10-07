Watch CBS News
Phillies release hype video ahead of Wild Card series: "Did you miss us October? We're baaack"

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Hear why former skipper Charlie Manuel likes Phillies chances to beat St. Louis Cardinals
Hear why former skipper Charlie Manuel likes Phillies chances to beat St. Louis Cardinals 04:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The drought is over. Fans have been waiting more than a decade for the return of October baseball and at 2:07 p.m. Friday, the Phillies' postseason run begins

The Phillies released a hype video ahead of the Wild Card series against the St. Louis Cardinals -- and despite being counted out numerous times throughout the regular season, the Phils are ready for a Red October. 

"Own it. Embrace it. Believe it." the Phillies tweeted.

Former skipper Charlie Manuel joined Eyewitness News on Friday morning to talk about the Phillies-Cardinals Wild Card series. You can watch the interview here

