Philadelphia Phillies clinch bye in MLB playoffs with win over Cubs, Brewers loss

The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a bye in the MLB playoffs with a win over the Chicago Cubs and a Milwaukee Brewers loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

The Phillies now have home-field advantage in the National League Division Series.

The Phillies defeated the Cubs, 9-5, at Citizens Bank Park as Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos each hit home runs. The Brewers lost to the Pirates, 2-1.

The Phillies locked up the NL East for the first time in 13 years on Monday night after beating Chicago.

