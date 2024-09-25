Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Phillies clinch bye in MLB playoffs with win over Cubs, Brewers loss

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a bye in the MLB playoffs with a win over the Chicago Cubs and a Milwaukee Brewers loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. 

The Phillies now have home-field advantage in the National League Division Series. 

The Phillies defeated the Cubs, 9-5, at Citizens Bank Park as Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos each hit home runs. The Brewers lost to the Pirates, 2-1. 

The Phillies locked up the NL East for the first time in 13 years on Monday night after beating Chicago. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

