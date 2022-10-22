Watch CBS News
Can't win, can't lose as a parent of the Nola brothers

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

A.J. Nola talks about his two sons playing against each other in the NLCS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – They can't win and they can't lose. Aaron and Austin Nola's parents are in a unique, some might even call it a tough spot.

A.J. and Stacie Nola have been at all the games cheering on their sons, Phillies pitcher Aaron and Padres catcher Austin.

Their dad says he knew early on that his boys had a knack for baseball.

"When they were young boys, in the backyard, they were very competitive," A.J. Nola, the dad of Aaron and Austin, said. "And they dreamed about this moment. Probably at the high school level, we started seeing some signs that, hey, these guys are pretty good at that craft."

One thing is for sure, one of the Nola brothers will be heading to the World Series.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 11:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

