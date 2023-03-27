Phillies' Opening Day roster appears to be set with final cuts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies' Opening Day roster is coming into place.

The Phillies on Monday made a series of roster moves that indicate that Jake Cave and Dalton Guthrie have earned the final two bench spots, barring any outside acquisitions.

Scott Kingery was reassigned to minor league camp and Kody Clemens was optioned to Triple A Lehigh Valley.

Kingery is not on the 40-man roster but a strong spring training put him back on the team's radar.

Clemens and Kingery were both competing for the final two bench spots.

Additionally, the following players were optioned to Lehigh Valley (AAA): left-hander Michael Plassmeyer, right-handers Luis Oritz & Erich Uelmen and infielder Kody Clemens. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 27, 2023

Another notable move Monday was optioning left-handed pitcher Michael Plassmeyer to Lehigh Valley, which suggests Andrew Vasquez and Yunior Marte will make the initial roster.

Ranger Suarez appears destined to begin the season on the injured list, though there's no official word yet.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters Sunday that Matt Strahm, signed as a reliever, will start the team's fifth game.

Plassmeyer figures to provide the Phillies with some starting pitching depth in the minors.

Rhys Hoskins, who tore his left ACL last week, will likely be placed on the 60-day IL, which would open up a 40-man roster spot.

The Phils open the season on Thursday in Texas against the Rangers. It's possible an additional move could take place before then.

Barring an outside acquisition, the Phillies' Opening Day roster will look like this.

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs

Infield: Darick Hall, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, Edmundo Sosa, Josh Harrison

Outfield: Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh, Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave, Daulton Guthrie

Starting pitchers: Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Taijuan Walker, Bailey Falter and Matt Strahm

Relievers: Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado, Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto, Connor Brogdon, Andrew Bellatti, Yunior Marte and Andrew Vasquez