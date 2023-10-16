Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: Rhys Hoskins not on NL Championship Series roster

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: Zack Wheeler faces New Jersey product Zac Gallen Game 1 of NLCS

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: Zack Wheeler faces New Jersey product Zac Gallen Game 1 of NLCS

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: Zack Wheeler faces New Jersey product Zac Gallen Game 1 of NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rhys Hoskins isn't quite ready for action after all. The Phillies made no changes to their roster for the National League Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, beginning Monday night.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Sunday that Hoskins has been taking live at-bats, running the base and sliding.

"He's doing pretty much everything except from taking groundballs," Thomson said.

Hoskins suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a spring training game on March 23.

Dr. Arthur Bartolozzi, renowned in sports medicine, told CBS News Philadelphia that it typically takes six to nine months to recover from a torn ACL. Hoskins is nearly seven months out from his surgery.

Bartolozzi did not operate or treat Hoskins, but according to his Jefferson Health biography, he was a former team physician for the Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers and Phantoms and specializes in ACL injuries.

"This used to be a career-ending injury," Bartolozzi said in March, "but now with new surgical techniques, we can get athletes back and full functioning, they can get back to normal activities."

RELATED: Rhys Hoskins throws out first pitch before Game 1 of Phillies-Marlins

If the Phillies beat the Diamondbacks, the door would remain open for Hoskins to return.

Hoskins will be a free agent once the postseason ends.

Here is the Phillies' roster for the NLCS.

Pitchers

Left-handers: José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm and Ranger Suárez

Right-handers: Seranthony Domínguez, Jeff Hoffman, Orion Kerkering, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker and Zack Wheeler

Catchers

J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs

Infielders

Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott and Trea Turner

Outfielders

Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Johan Rojas and Kyle Schwarber