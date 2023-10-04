Rhys Hoskins throws out first pitch before Game 1 of Phillies-Marlins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rhys Hoskins, who tore his ACL earlier this year, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series between the Phillies and Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.

Hoskins emerged from the dugout to a roar of cheers from Phillies fans and tossed the first pitch to Kyle Schwarber.

Hoskins suffered a torn ACL in a spring training game in March. He missed the entire season with the injury and remains a long shot to return during the postseason. Hoskins' return is no sure thing, but the Phillies making the World Series would be the best chance for him to return to the lineup.

The World Series starts Oct. 27.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said in September that the slugger still is not likely to be cleared ahead of the World Series, if at all.

Hoskins, 30, will become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season. He hit 30 homers with 79 RBIs last season.

Recently, Hoskins has been hitting in batting practice, getting up about 75 to 80 swings per day.

Hoskins' marquee moment of the 2023 season happened during Game 3 of the NLDS vs. the Atlanta Braves when he hit a three-run homer and slammed his bat in celebration.

"He's in really good spirits," Thomson said in September. "He feels good about where he's at. He ran the bases today. He's a leader. He's been a great sounding board for these guys. Great knowledge."