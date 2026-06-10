Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas to miss rest of season with ligament tear

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas will miss the rest of the season because of a ligament tear that requires surgery, the team said Wednesday.

While ramping up baseball activities and preparing to return from his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Rojas felt discomfort in his right elbow, according to the team's announcement.

Evaluation and imaging revealed an ulnar collateral ligament tear that requires surgical repair with an internal brace. Rojas is set to undergo the surgery "in the next couple of weeks," the Phillies said. They expect Rojas to return in time for spring training in 2027.

MLB announced in March that Rojas would be suspended for 80 games for testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.

He would have been eligible to return to the Phillies this month but was going to be ineligible for the postseason.

Rojas hit .224 with one homer, 18 RBIs and 12 stolen bases for the Phillies in 2025. He was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 1 and didn't play for Philadelphia during the remainder of the season.

The 25-year-old was 3 for 15 with one RBI for the Phillies during spring training this year.