Start time of Phillies vs. Giants in Philadelphia moved up due to forecasted rain

Wednesday's Philadelphia Phillies-San Francisco Giants game is set to start 30 minutes earlier than scheduled because of rain in the forecast, the team said.

The game at Citizens Bank Park will begin at 6:10 p.m., the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

The third base/left field gates will open at 4:40 p.m., and all other gates open at 5:10 p.m., according to the team.

The game was initially scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Fans headed to the game should continue to monitor phillies.com and official social media accounts for updates.

The Phillies shut out the Giants, 7-0, on Tuesday in Don Mattingly's first game as interim manager after the club fired Rob Thomson.