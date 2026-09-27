Philadelphia Phillies' final regular-season game moved up to 2:30 p.m.

The Phillies' final regular-season game on Sunday is set to start at 2:30 p.m.

Officials moved up the start time from 3:05 p.m. because of the weather forecast. A nor'easter continues to bring rain and wind to the Philadelphia region.

Gate openings have not changed: The Third Base/Left Field Gates will open at 12:35 p.m., and all other gates open at 1:35 p.m., according to the team.

Right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler is set to take the mound for the Phils, while Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays.

The Phillies can clinch the final National League Wild Card berth with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Phillies could also nab a spot in the playoffs if the Arizona Diamondbacks lose to the San Diego Padres Sunday afternoon.