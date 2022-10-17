Phillies fans upset after getting stuck in virtual waiting room, error codes during online NLCS ticket release

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies-Padres NLCS is in Philadelphia this weekend and tickets went on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Fans knew securing tickets to the NLCS during the online-only ticket release was going to be difficult, but what happened Monday morning left many fans heartbroken.

Which fan were you this morning while trying to get tickets?

Got through the virtual waiting room and secured tickets Got stuck in the virtual waiting room Got through the waiting room, added tickets to the cart and was kicked out of the site and lost tickets

Imagine finally getting through the waiting room, being able to choose tickets to add to your cart just for the website to kick you out and then lose the tickets.

Well, that happened to a lot of Phillies fans this morning and they were not happy about it. See some Tweets we found:

"You would think the @Phillies and @MLB would be ready for selling tickets. Got in, had two in my cart, went to log in and it wouldn't let me as I tried a few times, then back to games available to say none. And then waiting room," P.J. tweeted.

You would think the @phillies and @MLB would be ready for selling tickets. Got in, had two in my cart, went to log in and it wouldn't let me as I tried a few times, then back to games available to say none. And then waiting room. — P.J. (@softball29) October 17, 2022

"@MLB absolute JOKE trying to get @Phillies NLCS tickets today -- logged in, in the waiting room was able to get through and the freaking system crashes with a 502 error?! Give me a break! You should be anticipating the amount of traffic to the site! I'm sure the bots had no problem!" Dominique DiCriscio tweeted.

@MLB absolute JOKE trying to get @Phillies NLCS tickets today - logged in, in the waiting room was able to get through and freaking system crashes with a 502 error?! Give me a break! You should be anticipating the amount of traffic to the site! I’m sure the bots had no problem! — Dominique DiCriscio (@beachgal610) October 17, 2022

"@Phillies was prompted to enter code PHILLIES in order to buy 4 NLCS tickets, but the site stopped responding and then kicked me back to the virtual waiting room!" Dan Koob tweeted.

@Phillies was prompted to enter code PHILLIES in order to buy 4 NLCS tickets, but the site stopped responding and then kicked me back into the virtual waiting room! — Dan Koob (@SporttradeKoob) October 17, 2022

"Got out of the waiting room for Phillies tickets only for the website to not let me log in, and then the tickets were gone by the time I got back in. Awesome," Matt tweeted.

got out of the waiting room for phillies tickets only for the website to not let me log in, and then the tickets were gone by the time i got back in. awesome — matt (@mattprice42) October 17, 2022

"@Phillies what a disgraceful playoff ticket "release." -Bogus purchase errors, -waiting room still open 1.5hrs after sell out, -showing tickets available when actually sold out, -zero transparency during the entire debacle," RedzMedz tweeted.

@Phillies what a disgraceful playoff ticket "release".



-Bogus purchase errors

-waiting room still open 1.5hrs after sell out

-showing tickets available when actually sold out

-zero transparency during entire debacle — RedzMedz (@MedzRedz) October 17, 2022

One fan says that he was unable to purchase tickets because Reading, Pennsylvania is not in the Philadelphia region.

"Got through the virtual waiting room, got 4 tickets in my cart, BUT was then told that Reading, PA is not in the Philadelphia Region and I couldn't purchase tickets. Not cool, @Phillies," Mike Keller tweeted.

Got through the virtual waiting room, got 4 tickets in my cart, BUT was then told that Reading, PA is not in the Philadelphia Region and I couldn't purchase tickets.

Not cool, @Phillies. #RingTheBell #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/yQUO4zCj65 — Mike Keller (@MikeKellerWEEU) October 17, 2022

He wasn't the only fan who was allegedly blocked from buying tickets due to location errors.

Re: Phillies Tickets. We have folks in Philly, with a Philadelphia credit card. Who finally made it out of the "virtual waiting room." And are still getting geo-blocked and errors. Its one thing to say sold out-but to dangle these tix in front of lifelong fans- burtal @Phillies — Samuel George (@SamuelGeorge76) October 17, 2022

"Re: Phillies Tickets. We have folks in Philly, with a Philadelphia credit card. Who finally made it out of the "virtual waiting room." And are still getting geo-blocked and errors. Its one thing to say sold out-but to dangle these tix in front of lifelong fans - brutal @Phillies," Samuel George tweeted.

like seriously...they have been to the "check out" option like 6 times. always a different error. Now they are saying "required information is missing" look we will give you our passports - just give us the tickets @Phillies — Samuel George (@SamuelGeorge76) October 17, 2022

"Like seriously... they have been to the "check out" option like 6 times. always a different error. Now they are saying "required information is missing" look we will give you our passports -- just give us the tickets @Phillies," Samuel George added on Twitter.

If you are still looking to purchase tickets for the NLCS, click here to find out how you can buy tickets legitimately.

CBS Philadelphia reached out to the Phillies for comment on how the NLCS ticket release went and has yet to hear back.