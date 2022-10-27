Warning issued for fake Phillies World series merch, tickets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Homeland Security is issuing a new warning to Philadelphia Phillies fans. They want you to watch out for counterfeit merchandise or tickets for the upcoming World Series.

"Phillies fans are understandably caught up in the excitement of this historic series, and rightly so," William S. Walker, Special Agent in Charge of HSI's Philadelphia office, said. "However, we want to warn fans to be cautious; it is a violation of law to buy counterfeit merchandise or tickets from unscrupulous vendors. Furthermore, there is no guarantee of quality or authenticity. Don't let these profiteers take your hard-earned money. HSI Philadelphia and its partners will be targeting anyone who attempts to sell counterfeit items."

Agents recommend only shopping at authorized retail locations and avoiding street vendors, flea markets or other questionable sources.

Officials will be on the lookout for those selling bogus goods. They reminded fans it's against the law to buy counterfeit merchandise.

If you weren't able to secure tickets through the Phillies World Series ticket lottery, click here to find out where you can buy tickets legitimately.