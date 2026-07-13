Phillies Charities, MLB renovate Philadelphia resource hub for vets: "This helps the veterans to get started"

The Phillies and Major League Baseball are teaming up to help veterans in the Philadelphia area this All-Star Week.

They dedicated an All-Star Legacy project at the Veterans Multi-service Center in Old City Monday, bringing key upgrades to the building.

When veteran Aaron Thompson needs help, he often turns to the Veterans Multi-Service Center.

"It's put me back in housing, get myself put together," Thompson said.

Now he and other local vets will have even more access to the services they need. Major League Baseball and Phillies Charities teamed up to renovate the 5th floor of the complex, and this week they officially opened the "Independence Floor."

"There is nothing out there in terms of causes that is more unifying and important than support for veterans," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

"I can't imagine a more meaningful contribution for this semiquincentennial," Phillies owner John Middleton said.

Just five months ago, the whole floor was storage space. Now it's transformed with a therapeutic green space and veteran-created art. The refurbished area will also focus on helping veterans gain economic freedom, whether through accessing benefits they may not know they have or finding jobs.

"We want to guide our veterans to economic independence and stability, and that comes with a well-paying job," Veterans Multi-Service Center executive director Joe Brooks said.

The project also repaired the center's elevator, which officials said didn't work for nearly 100 days per year.

"VMC staff would literally carry veterans who weren't ambulatory up those flights of stairs," Brooks said.

Vets were also treated to a block party after the opening with food and Phillies swag. But veterans like Thompson and those who work at the center say this project will leave a lasting mark.

"It's an acknowledgment that the 99% that did not serve haven't forgotten their service and sacrifice," Brooks said.

"If we didn't have this, you'd see a lot of them out there sleeping on the ground, which I was like that before," Thompson said. "But this helps the veterans to get started."