After another devastating postseason loss, some Phillies fans call to "break up the team"

Just one day after another devastating postseason loss, Philadelphia Phillies fans inside Shibe Vintage Sports on Lancaster Avenue in Wayne, Pennsylvania, are unfortunately feeling all the same feelings over again.

"We're just disappointed," Geoff Bondad said. "Sad. Same thing, different year."

Bondad wore his Sixers hat on Tuesday, frustrated by what he saw Monday night from the Phillies' offense, along with Bryson Stott's bunt in the ninth inning with no outs and Nick Castellanos on second base.

"I don't know why they bunted," Bondad said. "Casty is a little slow out there."

The Phillies' 4-3 loss to the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NL Division Series followed a familiar script for the club in the playoffs. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner combined to go 1 for 10 with five strikeouts and three walks in Game 2. In two games this NLDS, the top of the order is a combined 2 for 21 with 11 strikeouts and four walks.

In their last eight playoff games — Game 6 of the 2023 NL Championship Series to Monday — Harper, Schwarber and Turner are a combined 12 for 84 (.143) with two home runs, five RBIs and seven runs. The Phillies are 1-7 in their last eight playoff games, and 1-5 in their last six home playoff games.

It was a similar sentiment from lifelong Phillies fan Bob Tokonitz from East Lansdowne, who is already thinking about what happens after this season ends.

"I saw a disgusting sight, our top four hitters are not hitting, and I don't know why he called for that bunt with the tying run on second," Tokonitz said. "I doubt if Schwarber is coming back. I expect to see Castellanos traded, so they are going to have to break up the team and start new again."

Sean Aldinger, who manages Shibe, says the loss hits not only his heart but also the bottom line, with Phillies gear sales coming to a halt.

"It's not great at all," Aldinger said. "We will probably put all of this Phillies gear toward the back and put all this Eagles gear toward the front."

While the Phillies' season is not officially dead just yet, many here say they're going to try to lick their wounds until Wednesday and hope for any signs of life for another World Series run.

"If they come home for Game 5," Aldinger said, "I will be there, so we'll see. You're never out, you're just frustrated."

"No, of course I'm not out on the Phils," Bondad said. "Only this year, though. It stings. It definitely stings, but that's sports, that's how it goes."

