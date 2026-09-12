Phillies bullpen can't hold the lead, Braves hit walkoff double in 11th inning to win 6-5

The Phillies bullpen couldn't deliver, and a few rallies from Atlanta's hitters propelled the Braves to a 6-5 victory Friday night.

The first-place Braves extended their lead over the Phillies to five games with the win in the opening game of a key NL East series. The teams split a four-game series in Philadelphia that began last Friday.

The Phillies had a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the ninth before right-hander Jonathan Bowlan blew it, first giving up a one-out single to Mike Yastrzemski.

Pinch-runner DaShawn Keirsey Jr., who was recalled before the game, scored from first on Sean Murphy's single up the middle and center fielder Derek Hill's fielding error, tying the game.

The Phillies took the lead again in the 11th inning, after Luis Arraez's single to left field off Didier Fuentes (7-2) drove in designated runner Garrett Stubbs to put Philadelphia up 5-4. Ha-Seong Kim's single off Brooks Raley (5-6) in the bottom of the inning drove in Ozzie Albies to tie it.

Truist Park erupted as Drake Baldwin doubled to center field to score Kim from first base for the walkoff win.

Aaron Nola gave up homers to Matt Olson in the first and Austin Riley in the seventh. Braves left-hander Chris Sale allowed three runs on only three hits in seven innings but struggled with two outs in the second. Edmundo Sosa singled before Sale walked Bryan De La Cruz and hit J.T. Realmuto with a pitch to load the bases. Hill doubled off the center-field wall to drive in three runs.

The Braves placed outfielder Lane Thomas (strained left intercostal muscle) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday.

There was a pregame ceremony for the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. A survivor of the attacks in New York, Atlanta resident Kayla Bergeron, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The start of the game was delayed 47 minutes by rain.

Phillies manager Don Mattingly said after the game LHP Jesús Luzardo would not make his scheduled start Saturday night due to left shoulder stiffness. A replacement starter was not named. RHP Tyler Mahle (5-10, 4.05) is Atlanta's scheduled starter.