Phillies-Astros World Series: A win-win for Philly, here's how

HOUSTON (CBS) -- Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick, a West Chester, Pennsylvania native, still hasn't lost his Philly accent.

He grew up as a Philly sports fan. He had a Ryan Howard jersey growing up. Donovan McNabb and DeSean Jackson of the Eagles were some of his favorite athletes as a kid.

But now, the Millersville University product will face his hometown team on the biggest stage.

"I couldn't be more excited," McCormick said about playing the Phillies in the World Series. "I love Philadelphia. I lived there my whole life. There's nothing more I'd do than play against the Phillies in the World Series."

The Phillies will take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. with Justin Verlander on the mound for the Astros and Aaron Nola getting the nod for Philadelphia.

Astros OF Chas McCormick, a West Chester native and Millersville grad, grew up a Phillies fan. When asked if his family is conflicted on who to cheer for, he said he told them to “enjoy it.” pic.twitter.com/XCzeiSGxbd — Tom Ignudo (@TomIgnudo) October 27, 2022

With McCormick and the Phillies being in the World Series, he said it's been a little "overwhelming" at times for his family.

"I just told them to enjoy it," McCormick said. "Enjoy every second. This could never happen again. I've talked to them and they're really looking forward to it, but they're all Astros fans."

McCormick has had a solid postseason for Houston. He has two home runs, three RBIs and a .250 batting average to go along with a .898 OPS.

McCormick has also never played at Citizens Bank Park in his career, but he expects it to be electric for Game 3 on Monday.

"That's another dream come true," McCormick said.

Verlander versus the Phillies' bats

The Phillies have faced a ton of good pitching during the postseason, and that won't stop in Game 1 when they go up against Verlander, who is likely to win the A.L. Cy Young Award.

Verlander went 18-4 this season with a 1.75 ERA in 28 games in the regular season. His two postseason starts have had different results.

Verlander was dominant in the ALCS against the New York Yankees, recording 11 strikeouts in six innings in an 8-7 win. But, in the ALDS versus the Seattle Mariners, they were able to get to Verlander.

The Mariners ran him out of the game in four innings, smacked 10 hits and a home run.

Kyle Schwarber, the N.L leader in home runs, said the Phillies are up for the challenge with Verlander.

Kyle Schwarber on facing Justin Verlander tomorrow; pic.twitter.com/z31WKuBQOv — Tom Ignudo (@TomIgnudo) October 27, 2022

"I don't think we would want to have it any other way, right? We want to see the best and he's going to see a good lineup as well," Schwarber said.

As dominant as Verlander has been in his career, there's one trend in the Phillies' favor: he's never won a World Series game.

Verlander has a 0-6 record and an ERA of 5.68 and 39 strikeouts in seven appearances in the World Series in his career.

But, some of the Phillies got a look at Verlander on Oct. 4, the day after the Phillies clinched a playoff spot in Houston. Verlander recorded 10 strikeouts in five innings that game in 10-0 win while most of the Phillies starters were out.

But, one Phillies player that faced Verlander was Bryson Stott, who went 0 for 4 against him earlier in October.

"We faced him the last time we were here and he's got good stuff," Stott said. "He's going to be a Hall of Famer, and you know pitchers, no matter how good they are, they're going to make a mistake, so just don't miss that one. That's kind of my plan. When he does make that mistake, you need to be ready, and just kind of grind out at-bats, and pass the baton to the next guy and just keep putting together quality at bats."

Nola faces college roommate

Last time the Phillies were in Houston, Nola pitched a gem and helped the Phillies earn a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 2011.

But, nearly a month later, Nola will play in a game with much bigger stakes and it will be against his college roommate: Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

"It's pretty cool to be able to face off against Bregman at this point of the season and in the World Series," Nola said. "He's had such a good career over here with the Astros. He's such a good ball player. I know him really well and he's pretty much the same guy as when I first met him. So super happy for him and definitely pretty cool to be able to compete against him."

Bregman said the former L.S.U. Tigers talked earlier this week, and Nola asked him for a sushi recommendation in Houston.

Alex Bregman on going up against his college roommate, Aaron Nola, in Game 1 of the World Series. pic.twitter.com/xPe9YUivK5 — Tom Ignudo (@TomIgnudo) October 28, 2022

How was the sushi spot? According to Nola, it was pretty good, Bregman said.

"Maybe he'll forgive me for being a messy roommate," Bregman said, jokingly.

"It's so cool," he added. "We both probably dreamed about this moment when we were in college together. I don't know if we talked about it then, but we were definitely both thinking about it. He's one of the best pitchers I've ever been around, he's a hard-worker, he's a great teammate, he believes in himself."