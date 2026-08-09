Phillies greats honored at Citizens Bank Park during alumni weekend: "They show love to everyone"

It was a blast from the past at Citizens Bank Park Sunday as Philadelphia Phillies greats were honored ahead of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Chase Utley, Mike Schmidt and dozens of other former players returned to their old stomping grounds to take part in alumni weekend.

Each player stood together along the third-base line while fans stood to show their support.

The alumni included players from as early as the 1960s to Wall of Fame members like 2008 World Series Champion Jimmy Rollins.

But one of the most memorable moments from the day was of Phillies players who never even took the field.

Inspired by the upcoming MLB Field of Dreams game, four players who were on the team but never played threw out the first pitch.

Fans said the entire ceremony was special.

"Just seeing them being honored, matter of fact, Pete Rose was here the last time I was here, so it's really great what they do for these old guys. Bring them back [and] make them feel a part of the game still," Rick Beebe said.

"They show love to everyone. Whether you're hitting five million home runs or whatever, you're always a part of the team," Crystal Gallo said.

It wasn't just the fans who showed love to the former players either, but even current ones showed their respect for the previous generations that helped pave the way.

Fans credited the organization, saying being a Phillie isn't about just being a part of a team, but that it's also about being a part of a family.

"You see some of the guys, they only played here for one year, two year or three years and they come back," Jim Mulderrig said.

"This is the best team to be a fan of. They're always great," Tina Gallo said. "They're always family based. Everyone looks out for each other, give each other pointers. It's just a great team all around."