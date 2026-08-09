Schwarber hits 2 HRs, Hill delivers RBI single in 12th inning as Philadelphia Phillies beat Blue Jays
Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs, Derek Hill singled with the bases loaded in the 12th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies avoided a three-game series sweep with a 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
Starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo struck out 12 in seven sharp innings for the Phillies, who began play with a one-game cushion in the NL wild-card race.
Andrés Giménez had a two-run single in Toronto's three-run eighth inning that tied the game at 5.
After Toronto went ahead in the top of the 12th on Jesús Sánchez's double-play groundout off Caleb Kilian (4-7), the Phillies tied it on Bryson Stott's RBI single in the bottom of the inning. Hill, who came in as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning, lined a single off Lazaro Estrada (1-1) just past the diving effort of shortstop Giménez.
Philadelphia looked as if it was going to win in the 11th before Myles Straw started an inning-ending double play with a strong throw to the plate from right field that was in time to get pinch-runner Garrett Stubbs, who trying to score from third on Brandon Marsh's fly ball.
Luzardo allowed two runs on four hits with one walk while reaching double-digits in strikeouts for the fifth time this season.
Schwarber hit homers Nos. 34 and 35 off Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber. His three-run drive in the third broke a scoreless tie, marking his first homer since July 18. The runner-up in the All-Star Home Run Derby, Schwarber then led off the fifth with another drive to make it 4-2.
Luzardo's only blips came on RBI singles by Alejandro Kirk and Brett Bateman in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.
The Phillies improved to 48-19 when either Luzardo, Zack Wheeler, or Cristopher Sánchez starts.
Bieber gave up five runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Up next
Blue Jays: Start a seven-game homestand on Monday night against Boston. Toronto RHP Jameson Taillon (2-6, 5.96) faces Red Sox RHP Sonny Gray (14-2, 2.78).
Phillies: Begin three-game series at St. Louis on Monday night. Philadelphia RHP Andrew Painter (1-8, 6.48) oppose Cardinals RHP Hunter Dobbins (2-2, 3.60).