Pennsylvania man faces 5 years in prison for voting in 2 states in 2020 presidential election

A Philadelphia landlord faces up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to voting in two states in the 2020 presidential election and twice during the 2022 election in Pennsylvania.

The U.S. attorney's office in Philadelphia said Philip C. Pulley of Huntington Valley pleaded guilty to falsely registering to vote, double voting and election fraud. He faces a maximum of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $10,000 to $250,000 fine and a $100 special assessment.

Federal prosecutors said Pulley registered to vote in Broward County, Florida, in 2018 while he was already registered in Montgomery County. Then, in 2020, Pulley used a false Philadelphia address and Social Security number to register to vote in Philadelphia County while he was still registered in Montgomery and Broward.

Federal prosecutors said that in 2020, Pulley requested a mail-in ballot in Philadelphia and voted in Montgomery and Broward.

Pulley also pleaded guilty to voting in Montgomery and Philadelphia counties in the 2022 general election.

"Ensuring that our elections are free and fair is critical to maintaining the public's trust in the results," U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in a news release. "My office and the FBI will continue to enforce the federal laws prohibiting election crimes like Mr. Pulley's. We will investigate, prosecute and hold these violators accountable."

According to federal prosecutors, Pulley had a history of using his address in Huntington Valley to vote from 2005 through last year. They said he registered in Broward County from an address in Lighthouse Point, Florida.

Pennsylvania voting records indicate Pulley was registered as a Republican in Montgomery County from the 1990s until he changed his party to the Democratic Party last year. A few years prior, in February 2020, he registered as a Democrat in Philadelphia, where he voted in general elections in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the records show.

Pulley will be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2025.