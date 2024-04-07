Philadelphia Zoo, Franklin Institute preparing for eclipse, plan to help community members make the most of rare event

Countdown to solar eclipse is on in Philadelphia as residents and organizations prepare

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The excitement is building as the upcoming solar eclipse is less than 24 hours away.

"This is a natural phenomenon that you don't get all the time," Evan Stone said.

"I planned for it this time, so I'm ready," Jenna Powitz said. "I'm excited. It's just important that you celebrate it, the science of it all."

To experience the science, people are buying up glasses while organizers are preparing for countless watch parties throughout our area.

The Franklin Institute is gearing up for a free viewing event, complete with solar filter tents, telescopes and much more.

The Philadelphia Zoo is even getting involved in the rare moment by allowing visitors to be part of a research project.

"We are inviting our guests that are here tomorrow during the eclipse to record data on whatever one of their favorite animals they'd like to watch either before, during or after the eclipse," Philadelphia Zoo's Michael Stern said.

Outside of the city, West Chester University will host hundreds of eclipse viewers.

"I think these sorts of events are helpful because they just bring people together to kind of rediscover the natural world," West Chester University astronomy professor Marc Gagné said.

Aside from preparations close to home, many people are also traveling to different parts of the U.S. to get the best viewing experience.

"We're now looking over at Newport, Vermont to maybe even Pittsburgh, New Hampshire," astronomer Peter Detterline said.

"We're going up towards Vermont to see the eclipse up there," Stone said.

If you can't get your hands on glasses, there are other ways you can watch safely with items you probably already have at home.

"A colander is a perfect way for everyone to see it," Detterline said. "You're actually looking away. You're going to have the colander and a white sheet and just move it back and forth for focus. And the colander is going to act like a pinhole camera."

It's a celestial phenomenon that many can't wait to witness.