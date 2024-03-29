Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office warns of scammers selling fake solar eclipse glasses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The solar eclipse will amaze us in less than 10 days, and the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office sent out an alert about scammers taking advantage of people scrambling to get safe-viewing glasses.

Whether you're traveling to the path of totality or staying in Pittsburgh, you'll need to protect your eyes.

The total solar eclipse is coming soon, and the demand for eclipse glasses is growing. But it's important to not be blinded by scams.

"Rare events like this where there's a lot of excitement, where people are looking to make specific purchases and spend money always have a tendency to bring out scammers who capitalize on people's excitement," said Caitlin Driscoll with the Better Business Bureau of Western Pennsylvania.

The American Astronomical Society is reporting that fake glasses that won't keep your eyes safe have flooded the market. Driscoll said you should avoid ads on social media and look for sellers you can trust, specifically buying from sellers on the Astronomical Society's approved list.

She also said don't fall for sites claiming their glasses are approved or endorsed by NASA. NASA doesn't do that.

"So just be really cautious purchasing from random sellers and online marketplaces, even if they are claiming to get their products from a supplier approved by the AAS," Driscoll said.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry is shining a light on the scam too.

"Do your research to make sure the glasses you buy will thoroughly protect your eyes and allow you to safely view the solar eclipse," Henry said in a news release.

The AG's office said to find out if you purchased an authentic pair and not knock-offs, the glasses should be labeled with ISO 12312-2.

But don't stop there because it could still be counterfeit. Test out the glasses by putting them on indoors and looking around. According to the Astronomical Society, you shouldn't be able to see anything through them, except maybe really bright lights, which should still be very faint.

"There's a danger with this specific type of product that people may not realize or assume that a product they're purchasing is completely safe and has been approved and that may not be the case," Driscoll said.

If you think someone sold you a fake pair, you can report it to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-441-2555 or email scam@attorneygeneral.gov.

You should report the scams to BBB's scam tracker, which you can also use to find out if a seller or company has been reported.