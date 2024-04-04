Pennsylvania astronomer prepares for "celestial dance" of eclipse, shares advice for watching

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — As the countdown continues until the total solar eclipse, one Pennsylvania astronomer is preparing to view his eighth total eclipse.

Inside his backyard observatory in Berks County, Peter Detterline is preparing for what he calls the celestial dance.

"It is something that is a unique phenomenon of nature," Detterline said.

Instead of traveling to England or Africa to see the moment, as he has in the past, this time Detterline will pack up his telescopes and drive to get the perfect view of the solar eclipse.

CBS News Philadelphia

"This time it just happens to be in the United States, and that's what makes this one really kind of exciting," Detterline said.

In 2017, he captured images from the total eclipse in Wyoming.

He's hoping to document similar photos this time around, too.

Detterline's photo from the 2017 eclipse

According to Detterline, the best time to watch will be on Monday at 3:32 p.m.

"About 90% of the sun will be covered at that time," Detterline said.

The Montgomery County Community College Astronomy Professor said the eclipse's path will start in Mexico and go through the U.S.

The nearby town of Gilbertsville is set to be the closest to the path of totality in our region, with 91.6% coverage.

"Totality is a big deal," Detterline said. "Percent-wise now, your eye isn't going to perceive the difference between 90% and 91% at all."

It's not all about where you watch, but how you watch it too.

"You definitely want to have solar eclipse glasses in order to view that and watch it safely," Detterline said.

RELATED: Where to find safe solar eclipse glasses in the Philadelphia area

Even though he has seen several eclipses, each one is always unique to him.

"There's so many cool things in the sky, take advantage of them," Detterline said.