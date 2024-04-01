Franklin Institute in Philadelphia hosting solar eclipse viewing party

How the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia is celebrating the 2024 solar eclipse

How the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia is celebrating the 2024 solar eclipse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Franklin Institute is prepared to help Philadelphians view the upcoming solar eclipse safely. The museum is ready to hold a free viewing party, complete with solar filter tents, telescopes and much more.

"I've been calling it a sun-block party," Adam Piazza, the museum's experiences producer, said. "This is the biggest (eclipse) for decades, so you want to make sure you spot this one."

On Monday, April 8, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Franklin Institute will have five specially designed tents set up outside the museum on 20th Street. Visitors can safely look up at the eclipse through windows covered with solar-grade Mylar.

"That filter blocks enough light from the sun that makes it safe for you to view with your own eyes," Joe Fox, senior performer and production assistant, said. "You're totally fine looking up through these panels."

Visitors will also find telescopes covered in the same material to get an up-close look at the eclipse.

"Through the telescope, it's going to magnify it to where you see the full sun in your field of view," Fox said.

More than a dozen sunspotters will be set up outdoors as well.

"This way, you won't have to look directly at the sun because it will project an image of the sun on paper," Fox said.

The museum's solar eclipse viewing party comes at the perfect time, as the Franklin Institute celebrates its 200th anniversary.

"For 200 years, we've been bringing the community together to celebrate great events," president and CEO Larry Dubinski said. "We've been bringing people together to experience science and technology, to inspire and educate."

The museum will also have items to purchase at the viewing party, including solar eclipse glasses, as well as food and drinks.

"We're going to have a food and beer garden for people who want to stick around and have a good time," Piazza said. "Take in this momentous occasion of an eclipse happening that we're not going to see happen over Philadelphia for many more years. It's going to be great."