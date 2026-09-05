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Woman dies, another injured in crash near Philadelphia Zoo on Girard Avenue, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A woman died, and another woman was injured in a crash near the Philadelphia Zoo on Girard Avenue Saturday morning, police said. 

The crash happened on the 3400 block of Girard Avenue around 3:45 a.m., police said.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was driving a gray Nissan Altima and struck a pillar. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 4:26 a.m., according to police. 

The passenger in the Nissan Altima, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was placed in critical condition, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

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