Woman dies, another injured in crash near Philadelphia Zoo on Girard Avenue, police say

A woman died, and another woman was injured in a crash near the Philadelphia Zoo on Girard Avenue Saturday morning, police said.

The crash happened on the 3400 block of Girard Avenue around 3:45 a.m., police said.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was driving a gray Nissan Altima and struck a pillar. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 4:26 a.m., according to police.

The passenger in the Nissan Altima, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was placed in critical condition, police said.

The crash is under investigation.