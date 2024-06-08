Philadelphia Zoo celebrates 150th anniversary with summertime deals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia treasure is marking a major milestone and inviting the community to join in on the summertime celebration.

The Philadelphia Zoo -- America's first zoo -- is celebrating its 150th anniversary in a way that will benefit guests' wallets.

From now through Sunday, the Philadelphia Zoo is offering a flash sale of tickets you can purchase to be used later in the summer for only $18.74, plus processing fees.

Why $18.74, specifically? These ticket prices pay tribute to the year, 1874, which is when the zoo first opened. The Philadelphia Zoo has welcomed nearly 100 million people through its gates since opening 150 years ago.

Guests can also purchase the $150 ticket bundle to mark the 150th anniversary now through Labor Day weekend, including two adult tickets, two children's tickets, a zoo attractions pass that includes two Nature Blazer Scavenger Hunt wristbands and four tickets for the Rainforest Carousel, SEPTA PZ Express Train and Wings of the World.

A special anniversary membership deal for only $150 is also available now through July 1. Guests can enjoy free daytime admission, parking, membership-exclusive events, content and deals.

Aside from ticket deals, the zoo will have several summer celebrations starting June 28. The weekend of June 28 through June 30, the first 150 visitors will receive a complimentary commemorative "150 Years of Philly Zoo" pin.

Just a few days later, on the official anniversary day, July 1, guests can also enjoy free Wawa Welcome America festivities including food samples, live performances, face painting, games, arts and crafts and more all outside the zoo from 1-5 p.m. Guests who visit from 3-5 p.m. can enter the zoo for free!

America's first zoo was a trailblazer in the world of zoology. The Philadelphia Zoo was the first to have successful orangutan and chimpanzee births in a U.S. zoo back in 1928; the first to open a children's zoo in the U.S. in 1938; the first to have cheetahs born in a U.S. zoo in 1956; and the first zoo to have a successful birth of a giant river otter in all of North America back in 2004.

Celebrate a piece of our country's history in West Philadelphia this summer while catching a deal and having some fun!

(credit: HughE Dillon)