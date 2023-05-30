New sloth bears at Philadelphia Zoo named after Jason Kelce, Bryce Harper
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some of the Philadelphia Zoo's newest residents now have names!
The votes have been counted: meet Kelce and Harper.
Thousands of fans got the chance to help decide what to call the sloth bear cubs.
Zoo officials say they'll be out exploring their habitat, typically in the afternoons.
If you're not a sports fan, Kelce is named after Eagles center Jason Kelce and his companion gets his name from Phillies superstar Bryce Harper.
