Giraffes gallop alongside hundreds of runners at Philadelphia Zoo's "Run Wild for the Zoo 5K" Hundreds of people, and a few giraffes, spent Sunday morning running through the Philadelphia Zoo for the Run Wild for the Zoo 5K. Dillon Horger, curator of behavioral husbandry at the zoo, joined CBS News Philadelphia's Ross DiMattei to talk about how the money raised from the race will support the nearly 2,000 animals living at the zoo.