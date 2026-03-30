Philadelphia Wings Lacrosse announces its ceasing operations at end of 2025-2026 season

It's the end of an era for Philadelphia's National Lacrosse League team. The Philadelphia Wings announced on social media Monday they would be ceasing operations at the end of this season.

"This was not an easy conclusion to reach, and it is one we considered with great care," the Wings said in an Instagram post. "We hope you will join us in continuing to root for our players as they pursue new opportunities throughout the league. On behalf of our leadership team, players, and the countless others who have been impacted by the Wings franchise over the years, thank you. We truly could not have built this community without you."

The Wings will play their last home game against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 11 and their final game on April 18 against the Vancouver Warriors at Rogers Arena.

Comcast Spectacor acquired the team after the franchise returned to Philadelphia about 8 years ago. A spokesperson for Comcast Spectacor provided CBS News Philadelphia with a statement.

"We have made the difficult decision to cease operations of the Philadelphia Wings franchise under the Comcast Spectacor portfolio following the 2025–2026 season. We are deeply grateful to our fans, players, and the entire Wings community for their passion and support since the team's return in 2018. As part of our ongoing evaluation of long-term business priorities, the Wings franchise no longer aligns with our strategic direction. We remain focused on driving growth across our sports and entertainment portfolio, including building the Philadelphia Flyers into a Stanley Cup contender and partnering with HBSE to deliver a worldclass arena in South Philadelphia. We thank the Wings community for their unwavering dedication to the sport and to this franchise."

The Philadelphia Wings were one of the four original NLL teams, playing from 1987 to 2014, before relocating to New England.

In 2017, it was announced the team was coming back to Philadelphia. The Wings were one of 15 teams in the National Lacrosse League and a member of the NLL's Eastern Conference.

The Wings won the championship in 1989, 1990, 1994, 1995, 1998, and 2001.