Windy with mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy in Philadelphia this Sunday

This weekend feels like fall, with blustery conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the low to mid-50s that will feel like the 40s.

Monday is a great travel day across the region, with sunshine and increasing clouds. It will also be the warmest of the next 10 days, with highs near 60.

Tuesday storm #1 arrives. This is a weakened version of the Pacific coast storm that brought flooding and 100 mph winds to the west coast.

We are expecting only rain showers, mainly in the morning with totals under a quarter inch. Expect wet roads for your travel and possibly minor delays at the airport. Highs will be in the 50s.

Cold air arrives after Tuesday's storm and highs drop to the upper 40s on Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Thanksgiving Thursday storm #2 arrives with steadier rain and possibly snow in the mountains. Highs will be in the mid-40s, so no snow is expected in Philadelphia. Roads will be wet, and delays are possible at the airport. Mountain roads may have snow and or ice.

Friday there will be lingering rain across the area with clouds and even colder air arriving. Highs drop to the low 40s. Roads will be wet for any travel in the area.

Saturday and Sunday will remain in the low 40s and even upper 30s with breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds on both days. The wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s. Travel should be clear for anyone heading home.

December and Meteorological Winter begin next Sunday.

Storm #3 arrives on the Monday after Thanksgiving, December 2, the last of the busy holiday travel days.

The coldest air yet arrives that Monday with highs in the mid-upper 30s and lows in the 20s. If, this is the key, the current track does not shift snow will be likely in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley.

It's way too early to determine if there could be snow or rain in Philadelphia. This storm is 10 days away, so expect changes to track and timing. Needless to say, travel by road and air could be impacted, so keep updated on the storm if you are traveling that day.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Windy day. High of 56, low of 44.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High of 58, low of 38.

Tuesday: Good chance of rain. High of 61, low of 47.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High of 52, low of 37.

Thursday: Thanksgiving showers. High of 55, low of 38.

Friday: Rain possible. High of 42, low of 38.

Saturday: Chilly. High of 38, low 31.

