Warm, sunny weather returns to Philadelphia Wednesday and Thursday. See the full weather forecast.

We're back to sunshine and more typical June warmth in the Philadelphia area on Wednesday — actually a bit above normal, which is now 82 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday bring mostly clear skies and a drop in humidity, though temps start to creep higher as we approach the weekend. In fact, we may actually hit our first 90-degree of the year on Thursday, making it the latest start since 2014.

Friday looks warm and a bit sticky again, with a chance for an isolated storm late. The weekend brings more cloud cover and unsettled weather, along with another relatively cool stretch.

CBS News Philadelphia

Both days are looking overcast, but Saturday has a greater chance for showers and/or storms, mainly during the later part of the day into the evening.

Father's Day forecast

Father's Day Sunday should be cloudy and cool for June, with highs only in the mid-70s.

While the chance for showers will be around, there should be plenty of time during the day that remains rain-free for dads to hit the links, fire up the grill and spend time with the family, just know the chance is there for some rain.

Next week starts wet with temps in the 70s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Sunny. High 86. Low 65.

Thursday: Heating up. High 91. Low 67.

Friday: Sun, shower? High 85. Low 70.

Saturday: Clouds, shower. High 78. Low 66.

Sunday: Cool, cloudy. High 75. Low 61.

Monday: Chance of showers. High 75. Low 61.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High 80. Low 64.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast