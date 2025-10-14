Mild Wednesday in Philadelphia region, tracking more rain on the way. Here's the weather forecast.

The powerful nor'easter that impacted the Philadelphia region over the past several days is slowly drifting further out to sea, meaning our weather conditions will improve dramatically over the next few days.

We have two things we're looking at: The NEXT weather story and the NEXT weather maker. Let's dig in.

The NEXT Weather story

As the coastal low moves farther to the east, cooler and drier air will be filtering in from the northwest. Highs on Wednesday will be very mild, with 71 degrees expected in the afternoon once the sunshine comes out.

Winds will calm and cool air will settle, giving widespread 30s and low 40s by Thursday morning, with even cooler temps to start the day on Friday. Afternoons will be a bit cooler than normal with mid-60s expected both days (normal high is 68). It will be a good, chilly evening Friday for the high school football games.

Saturday and a good part of Sunday are looking dry and warmer as a cold front approaches. Ahead of that front, clouds will return and temps will be in the low 70s Saturday with the potential for upper 70s Sunday.

The NEXT Weather maker

Sunday night and Monday the NEXT Weather team is tracking a system that will likely bring a line of widespread showers to the Delaware Valley.

At this point, the models are still working out the details but an inch of rain or so isn't out of the question with potential commute impacts Monday morning. Thunder and severe weather look quite unlikely, but we'll keep you and your family updated.

After that, temps go back down and are trending cool into next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Sun returns. High 71, Low of 55.

Thursday: Sunny, cool. High 64, Low 45.

Friday: Sunny. High 65, Low 42.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 71, Low 45.

Sunday: Morning sun, late showers. High 77, Low 55.

Monday: Chance of showers. High 65, Low 56.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 71, Low 49.

