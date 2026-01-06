Breezy and mild Wednesday in Philadelphia region as temps hit 50s. Here's the weather forecast.

Allow yourself a little extra time in the morning Wednesday in the Philadelphia region as patchy foggy spots may slow down your commute a bit, otherwise our weather continues to warm.

It will be a bit breezy with gusts to 25 mph, so a little extra hairspray wouldn't hurt either. The light jacket should do the trick, but a bit chilly in the morning, so perhaps a set of gloves.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather change

High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday may be into the mid-low 50s, with overnight lows actually staying above freezing. While Wednesday looks a bit breezy, Thursday should be less windy and pleasant, with both days in the 50s.

It'll stay warm Friday and Saturday with a chance to hit 60, especially Friday, but that warmth comes with the chance of rain, likely showers late Friday, and some steadier rain Saturday.

Total rainfall will likely end up in the half to 1.5-inch range, so flooding isn't a large concern at this point. The biggest inconveniences will be Saturday, so plan accordingly.

Models are currently a bit divergent with regard to Sunday and the Eagles game. Most look to clear things out and just bring in dry but chilly and windy conditions, but there is the chance that some wet weather hangs around for the morning hours.

It will be MUCH colder Sunday afternoon than Saturday afternoon, especially with the windchill. Don't get a false sense of warmth on Saturday if you're headed to the Linc on Sunday. We will keep you posted!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Mild, breezy. High 56, low 40.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 53, low 35.

Friday: Warm, p.m. shower. High 60, low 37.

Saturday: Rain likely. High 60, low 51.

Sunday: Turning cooler. High 46, low 42.

Monday: Breezy, cooler. High 45, low 29.

Tuesday: Sunny but chilly. High 52, low 34.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast