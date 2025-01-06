Tuesday will be windy, chilly after snowstorm hit Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Our first winter storm of the year ended on Monday night, and it delivered as the NEXT Weather Team predicted it would.

Areas south of Philadelphia, including some spots in Sussex County, Delaware, got up to a FOOT of snow, while others barely topped an inch. The Lehigh Valley Airport got 1.2 inches. Now, we move into the next part of the weather story — the winds and biting cold that will follow.

Overnight, winds will increase, and we may have gusts of 30-40 mph on Tuesday. This will blow some of that light and fluffy snow around and could limit visibility on area roads. It will also feel even colder, with morning wind chills likely in the single digits and daytime highs struggling to get out of the teens! Be sure to layer significantly if you're headed out for any extended period of time.

The rest of the work week remains cold and windy but generally dry, with some sunshine likely each day.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a possible storm signal as a low will develop off to our south. Weekend model runs indicated the potential for this storm to come north as a Nor'easter and bring the chance of heavy snow, but the latest model trends keep most of the storm to our south, with an intensification happening too late for a major storm over the Philadelphia area.

These trends can still shift and with the potential for a storm nearby, your NEXT Weather team will be monitoring closely and keeping you prepared and protected.

