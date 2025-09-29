Cloudy and mild Tuesday in Philadelphia, tracking cooler temps later this week. Here's the weather forecast.

Tuesday will start out with cloudy and mild conditions in the Philadelphia area, but by the end of the day the sun will appear and the temps should rise into the low 80s again. Meanwhile, we're tracking both Humberto and Imelda, which are just off to our south.

Fortunately, it looks like they both will be passing well out to our southeast. The main impact here will just be some extra high clouds, while a strong cold front approaches from the northwest. That front moves through Tuesday night, bringing in a fresh north wind and knocking temperatures back.

One thing to note: Rip currents and rough surf will be felt on and along all beaches and shore points. Boaters should proceed with caution and pay attention to any alerts that may be issued.

Wednesday feels like fall, with highs around 70 and a gusty breeze as Canadian high pressure builds in. That high will lock in cooler, dry weather through the end of the week. By the weekend, the air mass moderates and temperatures gradually climb back toward the 80 mark.

The extended forecast remains dry, and temps stay well above normal after the brief midweek cool down.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy skies. High 82, Low 65.

Wednesday: Turning cooler. High 73, Low 58.

Thursday: Feels like Fall. High 71, Low 50.

Friday: Sunny, nice. High 73, Low 50.

Saturday: Beautiful. High 79, Low 50.

Sunday: Sunny. High 82, Low 56.

Monday: Warm. High 83.

