Sunny conditions continue Thursday in Philadelphia before rain to start the weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

In the Philadelphia region, Thursday looks like a great day with less wind and highs in the upper 70s. You may notice an increase in cloud cover in the afternoon as our next system approaches, along with some late-night passing showers or storms as a warm front moves through the region.

Plan on scattered showers and storms later Friday, and it's now looking likely that Saturday will also be unsettled with showers and storms through the evening.

Sunday's forecast is a bit tricky as our forecast models are a bit divergent with the GFS model clearing out the clouds and trending cooler. The European model brings in another system that could threaten rain later in the day Sunday, meaning cloudy and warmer conditions Sunday morning with the chance for a few showers. We'll keep you posted!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High of 78, low of 52.

Friday: Spotty thunderstorms. High of 85, low of 59.

Saturday: P.M. shower/storm. High of 82, low of 64.

Sunday: Cooler, clouds. High of 70, low of 56.

Monday: Shower chance. High 62, low 56.

Tuesday: Shower chance. High 68, low 55.

Wednesday: A few clouds. High 74, low 55.

