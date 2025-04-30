Watch CBS News
Local News

Sunny conditions continue Thursday in Philadelphia before rain to start the weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

By Bill Kelly

/ CBS Philadelphia

Afternoon highs to reach upper 70s Thursday in Philadelphia, clouds move in
Afternoon highs to reach upper 70s Thursday in Philadelphia, clouds move in 03:35

In the Philadelphia region, Thursday looks like a great day with less wind and highs in the upper 70s. You may notice an increase in cloud cover in the afternoon as our next system approaches, along with some late-night passing showers or storms as a warm front moves through the region.

Weather forecast for Thursday, 78 and partly cloudy in Philly, 61 and partly cloudy at the shore, 75 and partly cloudy in Lehigh Valley
CBS News Philadelphia

Plan on scattered showers and storms later Friday, and it's now looking likely that Saturday will also be unsettled with showers and storms through the evening. 

fri-7am.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday's forecast is a bit tricky as our forecast models are a bit divergent with the GFS model clearing out the clouds and trending cooler. The European model brings in another system that could threaten rain later in the day Sunday, meaning cloudy and warmer conditions Sunday morning with the chance for a few showers. We'll keep you posted!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

z-7-day-pm.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High of 78, low of 52.

Friday: Spotty thunderstorms. High of 85, low of 59.

Saturday: P.M. shower/storm. High of 82, low of 64.

Sunday: Cooler, clouds. High of 70, low of 56.

Monday: Shower chance. High 62, low 56.

Tuesday: Shower chance. High 68, low 55.

Wednesday: A few clouds. High 74, low 55.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.