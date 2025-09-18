Sunshine returns Thursday in Philadelphia area, warming up for Friday. Here's the weather forecast.

Mainly cloudy overnight into Thursday morning before sunshine returns to Philadelphia area

After a few cloudy and fairly dreary days in the Philadelphia area, the sunshine will return on Thursday, starting with areas northwest of Philly and eventually reaching the shore locations by the afternoon.

While there still may be a stray shower for your morning drive, most of the area will be rain-free. The added sunshine will allow our temps to bounce back into the low 80s around the region, headed toward the upper 80s by Friday!

In addition, the dewpoint temps (moisture) will be increasing, so there will be a bit of a "humid" feel to the air as well.

The upcoming weekend will likely remain dry, but a brief shot of cooler air will knock things back down into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

As for our next weather maker, next Tuesday and Wednesday are showing signs of some unsettled conditions. Your NEXT Weather team will keep you posted.

Speaking of next week, fall officially begins Monday at roughly 2:19 p.m. Eastern time. That is when the sun is directly over the equator, marking the autumnal equinox.

Tracking the Tropics

Also new, Gabrielle has formed in the tropical Atlantic, making it the seventh named system of the 2025 season. As of this Wednesday night, Gabrielle is a tropical storm with winds sustained at 50 mph moving northwest at 14 mph.

The storm is still about 1,000 miles away from the northern Leeward Islands, so no land is threatened anytime soon. The forecast track is similar to Erin but bears watching next week as Gabrielle is forecast to become a hurricane by Sunday.

There are also two areas of interest much farther east that have a 10-20% of developing into a named storm over the next seven days. That storm would be named Humberto.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Clouds to sun. High 81, Low 64.

Friday: Much warmer. High 88, Low 63.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 79, Low 62.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 78, Low 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 62.

Tuesday: Showers possible. High 82, Low 63.

Wednesday: Showers possible. High 81, Low 67.

