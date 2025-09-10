Sunny and warmer Thursday in Philadelphia area, beautiful weekend expected. See the full weather forecast.
Sunshine returns for Thursday in the Philadelphia area with a nice rebound back to the low 80s.
Rinse and repeat for Friday with a few high clouds in the afternoon.
Expect boring beauty for the weekend. That's right, no exciting weather, just seasonable temperatures near 80 and plenty of sun.
By Sunday night a small disturbance drops south across the area and brings clouds with a chance of showers on Monday.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 60.
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 61.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 60.
Sunday: Partly sunny. High 83, Low 62.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 80, Low 62.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 79, Low 60.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 59.