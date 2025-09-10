Sunny and warmer Thursday in Philadelphia area, beautiful weekend expected. See the full weather forecast.

Warm and sunny Thursday in Philadelphia, nice weekend in store

Sunshine returns for Thursday in the Philadelphia area with a nice rebound back to the low 80s.

Rinse and repeat for Friday with a few high clouds in the afternoon.

Expect boring beauty for the weekend. That's right, no exciting weather, just seasonable temperatures near 80 and plenty of sun.

By Sunday night a small disturbance drops south across the area and brings clouds with a chance of showers on Monday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 61.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 60.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 83, Low 62.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 80, Low 62.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 79, Low 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 59.

