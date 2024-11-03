Mostly sunny, chilly start, near seasonable finish in Philadelphia. Here's the full forecast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, chilly start with a high of 59 degrees

Mostly clear skies meet and greet us overnight, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s in the city and New Jersey. Further north, temperatures will be in the low to middle 30s.

Don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. We may enjoy that extra hour of sleep but the sun will be setting much earlier too. Our sunrise Sunday is at 6:32 a.m. and our sunset is at 4:55 p.m.

Sunday will be another cool and sunny day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Beginning Monday, temperatures will rebound to the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

On Tuesday, Election Day, we will be partly sunny and unseasonably warm in the upper 70s, possibly challenging our record high of 80.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, near 80 degrees, nearly 20 degrees above average. We could be chasing records.

Another weak front crosses the region on Thursday and just like the past four fronts it will likely fizzle out and leave us dry.

Friday temperatures drop to the 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The NEXT Weather Alert Team is watching a more organized system next weekend that has a better chance to bring us some showers. Stay tuned for updates.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, chilly start. High of 59, low of 40

Monday: Partly cloudy. High of 67, low of 39

Tuesday: Warm Election Day. High of 77, low of 55

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High of 80, low of 63

Thursday: A stray shower? High of 70, low of 61

Friday: Sunny skies. High of 67, low of 50

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 66, low of 47

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast