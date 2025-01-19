Snow moves out of Philadelphia region as temperatures plummet. Here's the weather forecast.

The quick-moving system that brought snow to the Philadelphia area has moved out, and now the real chill begins.

After several inches of snow fell Sunday night, temperatures began to plummet, with the first of two major pushes of Arctic air arriving Monday morning.

Expect plenty of sunshine to start the day, with temperatures in the teens. Wind chills will be in the teens and single digits all day long — and with the temperatures holding steady in the low 20s at best — we're likely to see the feels-like temperatures colder in the afternoon vs. the morning. With that said, a cold weather advisory is in effect, meaning frostbite and hypothermia are serious threats to those spending any significant time outside.

On Monday night, we drop to the single digits in the city and near or below zero in some areas away from the city.

Tuesday and Wednesday will only see highs in the mid-teens with lows across the region between minus 2 and 9 degrees. By Wednesday morning, another reinforcing push of Arctic air means even the city of Philadelphia may feel between minus 5 and minus 10. Wind chills will dip to minus 10 to minus 20 at night with the feels-like between 0 to 10 during the day.

This is a good time to remember the 3 "Ps" — people, pets and pipes.

People: Check on the elderly, make sure they have heat, and all children bundled up for the bus in the morning should be dressed in multiple layers, with hats, gloves, scarves and all extremities covered.

Pets: If we don't like this weather, they don't either. Make sure to limit those bathroom breaks and walks.

Pipes: For older homes especially, make sure to wrap older pipes in towels or rags, and have a light trickle dripping in the rarely used sinks and faucets to prevent pipes from bursting.

On Thursday, we remain in the deep freeze but will finally climb above freezing for the first time in nearly five days on Friday.

Next weekend gives us some relief, with temperatures climbing into the 40s by Sunday.

7-day NEXT Weather forecast:

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 22, Low 18.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 19, Low 9.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 17, Low 8.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 30, Low 9.

Friday: Thawing out. High 35, Low 16.

Saturday: Not as cold. High 39, Low 19.

Sunday: Now we're talkin'. High 35, Low 32.

