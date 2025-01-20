Snow and ice stick around as extreme cold moves in to Philadelphia. Here's the forecast.

The snow and ice are sticking around in the Philadelphia region under the extreme cold coming our way this week. This is the coldest air the area has seen since 2018.

Tuesday and Wednesday will only see highs in the mid-teens with lows across the region between minus 2 and 9 degrees. By Wednesday morning, another reinforcing push of Arctic air means even the city of Philadelphia may feel between minus 5 and minus 10. Wind chills will dip below zero at night with the feels-like temperature between 0 to 10 during the day.

A cold weather advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday across the region, and NEXT Weather Alerts are in place until Thursday morning because of the extreme cold.

On Thursday, we remain in the deep freeze but will finally climb above freezing for the first time in nearly five days on Friday.

Next weekend gives us some relief, with temperatures likely climbing into the 40s by Sunday — just in time for the Eagles-Commanders game!

Philadelphia schools to open 2 hours late Tuesday

The School District of Philadelphia schools and offices will open two hours late on Tuesday, the district announced.

Archdiocese of Philadelphia parochial elementary schools in the city of Philadelphia will open two hours late, but high schools will operate on a normal schedule.

Follow Philadelphia-area school closings and delays here.

READ MORE: How much snow did Philadelphia get this weekend? Here are the snow totals.

Winter weather checklist

This is a good time to remember the 3 "Ps" — people, pets and pipes.

People: Check on the elderly, make sure they have heat, and all children bundled up for the bus in the morning should be dressed in multiple layers, with hats, gloves, scarves and all extremities covered.

Pets: If we don't like this weather, they don't either. Make sure to limit those bathroom breaks and walks.

Pipes: For older homes especially, make sure to wrap older pipes in towels or rags

Staying warm and safe

Pennsylvania has a list of warming centers online. See New Jersey's list of warming centers here.

In Philadelphia, many libraries and recreation centers serve as warming centers. See a list and map of the locations online.

7-day NEXT Weather forecast:

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 19, Low 8.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 20, Low 7.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 29, Low 8.

Friday: Thawing out. High 32, Low 16.

Saturday: Not as cold. High 36, Low 15.

Sunday: Now we're talkin'. High 42, Low 28.

Monday: Chilly day. High 37, Low 30.

