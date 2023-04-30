Flood Watch in effect as severe storms move through Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The entire Philadelphia region is under a marginal risk for severe weather as about two inches of rain is expected to fall by the end of the night Sunday.

The risk for severe weather will last until at least midnight.

The storms will bring damaging winds, intense lightning, flash flooding and a possible brief tornado -- the best chance for one would be father south.

Travel will be impacted due to potential trees being down and flooded roads in low lying areas.

A Flood Watch is in effect through 10 p.m. for the Delaware Valley.

The rain will taper off after midnight as the sun will greet us Monday but that will be brief.

Clouds will fill the air Monday with spotty showers as a large area of low pressure sits north of our area. As a result, there will be a chance of spotty showers each day this week.

Generally, the rest of the week will feature more clouds than sun and much cooler than average temps in the 50s and 60s.